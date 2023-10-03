JJ Watt's Charity Classic softball game is returning to Constellation Field

Watt said current Houston Texans players will challenge former players in the May 4 game.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Big news from J.J. Watt! He announced Tuesday that his Charity Classic softball game will return to Constellation Field in Sugar Land next spring.

The fundraiser will be held on May 4 at the home of the Space Cowboys. Watt said more details will be released soon.

In past games, Houston Texans defensive players took on offensive team members. This time, current Texans will challenge former players.

Other celebrities also took part in past games, including former First Lady Barbara Bush who threw out the first pitch in 2016. That year, they raised $1.6M for the J.J. Watt Foundation, which helps fund after-school athletic events for middle schools.

The wildly popular event started at Constellation Field in 2013 but was eventually moved to Minute Maid Park to handle the demand for tickets.

In his post on X Tuesday, Watt responded to a guy who goes by @TX_DrummerBoy and claims he's a retired Air Force veteran. He promised to let Texans mascot Toro taze him while "Ride The Lightning" by Metallica plays if Watt brings back the event. The guy said it's on his bucket list to meet the future Hall of Famer and say "thanks."

"I'm not sure this is safe (or even legal) but I do think it would be wildly entertaining," Watt posted. "Whether it happens or not, the Charity Classic is indeed coming back!"