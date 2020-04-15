HOUSTON — The 2020 J.J. Watt Charity Classic has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watt made the announcement Wednesday in a video on social media.

“The health and safety of everyone is our No. 1 priority, and there’s no way that we can hold this event in good conscience while considering that health and safety,” he said.

Watt said the foundation will continue its mission of raising funds to provide support for kids in after-school activities. As of 2019, Watt said $5 million had been raised so far from the charity game helped schools in 37 states.

