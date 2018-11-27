HOUSTON – It’s back!

The J.J. Watt Charity Classic softball game will return in 2019, the Texans star confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Watt says the event is set for Saturday, May 4 at Minute Maid Park.

He said he would release more details soon.

Watt did not host an event in 2018 as he focused on his recovery following surgery and getting his body ready for the season.

He also said at the time that he wanted to focus on the ongoing hurricane recovery efforts and his after-school programs.

Watt raised more than $37 million in relief funds last year following Hurricane Harvey.

PHOTOS: JJ Watt Charity Classic game highlights

Photos: JJ Watt Charity Classic game highlights
