JJ Watt to play in Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am golf tournament this weekend

Freshly retired from football, JJ Watt is taking his talent to the golf course. It sounds like it might take a while for his confidence to grow in the new sport.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — How does a big man move like that?

When talking about J.J. Watt, those words have been said often while he tormented offensive lines and quarterbacks for 12 seasons in the NFL.

But, in a somewhat unexpected announcement made two days after Christmas, Watt announced that the 2022 season would be his last.

Now, a little more than a month after that bombshell, Watt made an announcement that's just as shocking. The 6-foot, 5-inch, 290-pound specimen said he's taking his athletic prowess to the links.

He'll be playing in the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am this weekend and he's ready to have some fun.

In a video he posted to Twitter, he offered some advice for those who show up to watch him play.

PSA regarding tomorrow’s Waste Management Pro-Am… pic.twitter.com/avU3iYFiFk — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 7, 2023

"I am not a good golfer," Watt said in the video. "I just want to put this out there to let anybody coming to the tournament know. Please watch your head."

The Phoenix Open is known for being a rowdy atmosphere for golf. The famous 16th hole has been the site of some of the most memorable shots in PGA Tour history. Beer cans fly from the stands regularly.

Watt issued the warning because he clearly doesn't want to hurt anyone. But, he said he's not opposed to playing along with the crowd.

"Scream, yell, cheer, boo, do whatever you want to do. Toss me a beer ... whatever," he said. "But just watch out. Just, please, watch out. I have no idea where the ball is going. So, please, just keep your head on a swivel. Enjoy yourself. And just give me a little bit of leeway ... or don't, I don't care."

Practice makes perfect

Since the NFL season has ended, Watt has apparently been working on his game with some of the best golfers in the world.

World No. 3 Jon Rahm posted a scorecard showing he beat Watt at TPC Scottsdale (the same place where the pro-am will be played) while also giving him 36 shots. Rahm posted that Watt was upset when he realized that if they would have played stroke play, he would have won (they played match play).

Match #1 - JJ 0 Rahmbo 1

I only had to give him 36 shots from the tips at TPC Scottsdale and he was not happy once he saw he would’ve won stroke play.

One of the best rounds I have seen him play, love seeing his progress. Ready for Match #2 but only giving him 34 shots. 😉Vamos! pic.twitter.com/EGEPFqakKU — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) February 4, 2023