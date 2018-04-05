Wanting to order a Justin Reid jersey, but weren’t sure which number the Texans’ first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft was going to wear? Trying to figure out what digits Keke Coutee would rock in the Battle Red and Royal Blue? Your wait is now over.

The Texans released the jersey numbers for their entire 2018 draft class.

New @HoustonTexans Jersey Numbers for the 2018 Draft Class:



16 - WR Keke Coutee

35 - CB Jermaine Kelly Jr.

38 - S Justin Reid

53 - OLB Duke Ejiofor

58 - OLB Peter Kalambayi

75 - T Martinas Rankin

83 - TE Jordan Thomas

88 - TE Jordan Akins — Texans PR (@TexansPR) May 3, 2018

A couple of those numbers are freshly claimed from players the Texans cut after the draft. Duke Ejiofor takes what was Gimel President’s number, while Jordan Akins inherits what used to be Ryan Malleck’s.

Justin Reid’s No. 38 is a clear sign the Texans are not bringing back Eddie Pleasant, who wore that number last year.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM