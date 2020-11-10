Texans lead Jacksonville 30-14 in 4th quarter at NRG | See game highlights

The winless Texans are taking on Jacksonville at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are looking for their first win of the season today as the Jacksonville Jaguars visit NRG Stadium. For Houston, it's their first game since firing Bill O'Brien as head coach and general manager. Romeo Crenell has taken over as the interim coach.

Houston is 0-4. Jacksonville is 1-3.

Below are highlights from the game

Deshaun Watson was showing his escape ability early, avoiding a loss and turning it into a positive play.

Jacksonville had the game's first touchdown on this Gardner Minshew toss to Keelan Cole. Jags were up 7-3.

Houston then took the lead with this 44-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Darren Fells.

The Texans extended their leads to 20-7 with this Watson to Will Fuller connection.

The Jags tightened it up with this fourth-down conversion for the score.