Texans 'parting ways' with Jack Easterby, ESPN reports

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have parted ways with team executive vice president Jack Easterby, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The report comes after the Texans had their bye week this past weekend. The team has started out 1-3-1 and at the bottom of the AFC South in Lovie Smith’s first season as the team’s head coach.

Easterby joined the Texans in April 2019 as executive vice president of team development. He was eventually promoted to executive vice president in January 2020.

According to the team’s website, Easterby was responsible for, “the vision and oversight of the organization's football operations, which includes athlete performance, Texans football facilities, team development, sports medicine as well as football technology and decision sciences. His role also includes the oversight of the football operations budget and the development of all football operations system curriculum.”

Prior to joining the Texans, Easterby worked for the New England Patriots for six seasons.

A significant shakeup in Houston: Texans are parting ways with their executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, sources tell ESPN.