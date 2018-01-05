Remember that excitement when the Houston Texans drafted Braxton Miller in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft?

The offensive weapon from Ohio State was poised to bring positional versatility and playmaking flair to the Texans at wide receiver, running back, return man and even gadget-play quarterback. His electrifying workout after a Senior Bowl where he made cornerbacks look like chumps.

It has not happened for Miller in the NFL. In two seasons he has just 34 receptions and two touchdowns, missing at least five games in both years with injuries. His raw skills have not developed appreciably; Miller still looks very much like a quarterback playing wide receiver, which is exactly what he is.

This weekend’s draft proved the Texans are not waiting for Miller to take the proverbial next step any longer. Adding Keke Coutee in the fourth round and signing two WRs with legit chances to make the roster in Jester Weah and Vyncint Smith indicates Miller will have to prove he belongs on the roster.

There is still hope for Miller, and a fully healthy offseason can only help. But the Texans aren’t counting on him anymore, a swift fall for such a celebrated draft pick three short years ago.

