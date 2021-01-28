'I’m just going to move on' | Texans fans plans to cancel season tickets if Watson leaves

“I think it’s the best choice for me and my family and my investments - that we stop investing in a team that doesn’t want to invest in us as fans," one fan told us.

HOUSTON, Texas — The news that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade is just the latest blow for Houston sports fans, some say it may even be enough to cancel their season tickets.

It was a difficult day for Texans fans, waking up to the realization that 'No. 4' may soon be no more for the team.

“It hurts. It’s really awkward, and it’s really hard to understand what just happened in the last 18 months," Nicholas Hart said.

It's a huge blow to all fans, but one some saw coming.

“I’m not surprised to be honest with you. He hasn’t been happy with the coach and the play calling," fan Doug Halstead said.

And some fans believe, even though it’s not final, Watson will soon be gone.

“One of the best ones we were looking for for years, so we’re going to miss him. According to him, he’s gone. No matter what. He’s going to go look for the ring somewhere else," fan Gilbert Rosales said.

Even Running Game Clothing Company, a company created by Texans fans, is making a Texans shirt that says “We are trash.” The company says this is the first time they’ve gone with a negative slogan for a Houston team.

But if Watson leaves, it’s a big enough loss that some fans will get rid of their season tickets.

“I think when the payment is due, I think March or soon, I think I’m just going to move on," Hart said. “I think it’s the best choice for me and my family and my investments that we stop investing in a team that doesn’t want to invest in us as fans.”

“As a season ticket holder from day one, it’s tough to continue to take over and over and over, 'well we will get them next year and we’ll get them next year' and just being happy with winning the division," Jason Hebert said. “I think ownership just figures, ‘hey it doesn’t matter, Texans fans will still show up,’ well I, for one, will not.”