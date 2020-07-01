HOUSTON — How would you like to win a free trip to Kansas City to watch the Houston Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday?

The Texans are giving away one prize package that includes air fare, a two-night stay and two tickets to the AFC Divisional game.

The prize package is valued at $1,900.

You have until noon Wednesday to sign up here.

The official Texans Watch Party in Houston will be at The Rustic starting at noon Sunday. Fans will enjoy music from Bun B and DJ Athenz, along with giveaways, photo ops more.

Season ticket members, those on the wait list and fan clubs will have a chance to register for tickets starting Wednesday at noon.

All fans will have the opportunity to enter to win tickets to the watch party presented by Reliant by registering here before Friday at 3 p.m. Winning fans will be notified via email on Friday, January 10 and provided with four tickets per person.

Also this week, a pre-party is being held at the Texans team Shop on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Texans Radio will broadcast live from the event.

Other highlights:

Opportunity to win two tickets to the game in Kansas City





Enter to win Houston Texans Team Shop shopping spree





Win autographed items





Purchase limited edition merchandise





Take advantage of special sales and discounts





Purchase food from local food trucks on-site throughout the day.

On Friday, the team is encouraging all fans to wear their Texans gear and post on social media using the hashtag #WeAreTexans.

Photos: Texans top Bills in Wild Card playoff game Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates with fans after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after throwing a pass to setup the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Buffalo Bills during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles out of the pocket during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) encourages the crowd during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (10) dives for a first down as Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (28) and strong safety Justin Reid (20) defend during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates with Zach Fulton (73) after throwing a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by Houston Texans' J.J. Watt (99) and Barkevious Mingo (52) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mike Marshall) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Buffalo Bills' Siran Neal during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley (22) breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Duke Williams (82) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans running back Taiwan Jones (34) catches a pass and runs for a first down as Buffalo Bills' Tre'Davious White (27) and Kevin Johnson (29) defend during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) encourages the crowd during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) watches his game-winning field goal against the Buffalo Bills during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) kicks a game-winning 28-yard field goal as Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson (29) tries to block the kick during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates with fans after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Buffalo Bills during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Buffalo Bills' Micah Hyde (23) and Tre'Davious White during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Bills recovered the fumble.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans' Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) celebrates after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans nose tackle Brandon Dunn (92) celebrates after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) encourages teammates before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans' Cullen Gillaspia (44) celebrates after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) celebrates with Bryan Anger (9) after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Buffalo Bills during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dives to score a touchdown after catching a pass as Houston Texans strong safety Jahleel Addae (37) defends during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) breaks away from Buffalo Bills' Siran Neal (33) and Matt Milano (58) to throw a pass to setup the game-winning field goal during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19 in overtime.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Houston Texans' J.J. Watt (99) and Buffalo Bills' Ed Oliver (91) meet after an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

RELATED: Watch Deshaun Watson's unbelievable overtime escape that set up the game-winning kick

RELATED: Watt 'pretty shocked' pectoral muscle held up during nail-biting win over Buffalo

RELATED: Texans tailgaters celebrate big win vs. Bills outside NRG Stadium