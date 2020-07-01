HOUSTON — How would you like to win a free trip to Kansas City to watch the Houston Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday?
The Texans are giving away one prize package that includes air fare, a two-night stay and two tickets to the AFC Divisional game.
The prize package is valued at $1,900.
You have until noon Wednesday to sign up here.
The official Texans Watch Party in Houston will be at The Rustic starting at noon Sunday. Fans will enjoy music from Bun B and DJ Athenz, along with giveaways, photo ops more.
Season ticket members, those on the wait list and fan clubs will have a chance to register for tickets starting Wednesday at noon.
All fans will have the opportunity to enter to win tickets to the watch party presented by Reliant by registering here before Friday at 3 p.m. Winning fans will be notified via email on Friday, January 10 and provided with four tickets per person.
Also this week, a pre-party is being held at the Texans team Shop on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Texans Radio will broadcast live from the event.
Other highlights:
- Opportunity to win two tickets to the game in Kansas City
- Enter to win Houston Texans Team Shop shopping spree
- Win autographed items
- Purchase limited edition merchandise
- Take advantage of special sales and discounts
- Purchase food from local food trucks on-site throughout the day.
On Friday, the team is encouraging all fans to wear their Texans gear and post on social media using the hashtag #WeAreTexans.
RELATED: Watch Deshaun Watson's unbelievable overtime escape that set up the game-winning kick
RELATED: Watt 'pretty shocked' pectoral muscle held up during nail-biting win over Buffalo
RELATED: Texans tailgaters celebrate big win vs. Bills outside NRG Stadium