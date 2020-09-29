Houston Texans will open two fitness centers in November

The first two "state-of-the-art" Texans Fit facilities will be located in Katy and Rosenberg. Memberships are available now.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are getting into the fitness business. On Monday, the team announced they will soon open two Texans Fit locations in the Greater Houston Area.

The first two locations in Katy and Rosenberg will open in November but more locations are planned in the future.

Members will be able to "train like pros," the Texans said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to open our first two new state-of-the-art fitness facilities that are an extension of our brand,” said Jamey Rootes, president of the Houston Texans. “We are committed to providing our fans and the greater Houston community with resources and access to train like professionals.”

Both Texans Fit locations are two stories with more than 36,000 square feet equipped with brand new, state-of-the-art fitness equipment and elite trainers to accommodate members’ individual fitness goals.

Other amenities include:

25-yard lap pool

Large indoor training turf area

Boutique-style fitness

HIIT classes

Basketball court (Katy location)

Hydromassages

NormaTec

Saunas and steam rooms

TORO's Kids Club

With the challenges presented by COVID-19, the Texans say health and safety will be a priority.

Safety procedures include: an AirPHX, a hospital-grade air filtration system; social distancing; wearing of face coverings; limiting capacity; frequent disinfections of all machinery and flooring; and contactless check-ins and purchasing.

Other NFL teams that have opened Fit facilities include the Cowboys, the Browns, the 49ers and the Bears.

Memberships are on sale now. To join today or for more information on Texans Fit, email team@texansfit.com or call Texans Fit Rosenberg at 832-841-3800 and Texans Fit Katy at 281-644-0160.