HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are in Kansas City today to take on the Chiefs in a battle of two of the league's top quarterbacks.

Both quarterbacks were effective through the air in the first half. Watson was 15 of 24 for 139 yards, one touchdown passing and one touchdown rushing. He also threw one interception. Mahomes was 13 of 23 for 232 yards, two touchdowns and his first interception of the season.

In the second quarter, Mahomes appeared to re-injure his ankle on a hit from Whitney Mercilus.

Houston trailed early after the Chiefs found the end zone on their opening drive and then got the ball back on the Texans first play from scrimmage when Carlos Hyde coughed it up. But the Texans stormed back to take the lead before halftime.

Highlights from the game so far

Tyreek Hill gives the Chiefs the lead back...and then shows off some nifty moves

Deshaun Watson takes it in himself to give Houston the lead.

Carlos Hyde goes in from one yard out to get the Texans to within one point.

Duke Johnson takes a Watson pass and finds the end zone.

Can you believe this catch on third-and-long? Patrick Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for the incredible touchdown pass.