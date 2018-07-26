Houston Texans General Manager Brian Gaine told media members Wednesday that star quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end J.J. Watt are both "full-go" after recovering from season-ending injuries in 2017.

Watson tore his ACL during a midweek practice last November. At the time of his injury, then rookie Watson led the NFL in total quarterback rating and ranked first among QBs in rushing yards with 269.

He also tied for first in touchdown passes with 19.

Watt suffered a season-ending leg injury against the Kansas City Chiefs last October.

Gaine said both players are healthy enough to participate in camp, adding that the team has to be smart about balancing their health and workloads.

The first-year general manager also addressed Jadeveon Clowney's contract negotiations, blending new players into the offensive line, their newfound embarrassment of riches at the safety position and building team chemistry at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Here's a full transcription of Gaine's media session:

Opening Statement:

“Hey everybody. Welcome to The Greenbrier. Welcome to the home of the 2018 Training Camp.”

How does it feel to be here for your first training camp?

“Excellent. It makes me reflect on a lot of work that we put in since the day I arrived here in January. Just thinking about the process we put in place to arrive to this moment. A lot of hard work. A lot of great effort from a lot of good staffers. So, we’re ready to get to work.”

How much does it mean to have DE J.J. Watt and QB Deshaun Watson healthy and what does it say about how hard they worked to get healthy?

“It’s a testament to their work ethic and their commitment to get better, No. 1. To Jeff Kaplan, Dr. (Walter) Lowe and his staff, No. 2, to get the guys ready to perform and to be with their team, to be out here with their team, to get the repetitions that are necessary to get the season started off on the right foot. Also to help build chemistry. When guys are out there and they’re unified and they’re all out there together as one, you’re working on that intangible element as well. It’s great to have them all healthy and back. So, looking forward to the results on the field.”

How happy were you with what you saw out of OTAs and minicamp to carry momentum over to the start of training camp?

“Made a lot of progress. Naturally, it was good to have the quarterback out there with Deshaun (Watson) out there as part of the offense as much as he could, to get some of the injured guys back who missed a lot of time last year to be back out there with their teammates, getting healthy and getting their work done. So, made a lot of progress and we’re looking forward to the results here in the coming weeks.”

Is QB Deshaun Watson a full-go?

“He’s cleared and ready to go. We’ll be efficient. We’ll be smart. We’ll be productive at the same time, but he’s full-go, ready to go. Just have to be smart about it.”

In some ways does that mean QB Deshaun Watson will miss some camp?

“No, he will not miss camp.”

How important is it for QB Deshaun Watson to be a full participant in camp?

“Very important.”

Is QB Deshaun Watson further along than you thought he would be at this point?

“I think it’s a testament to his work ethic, to the commitment that he showed in terms of rehab. He handled it like a true pro. I think he’s a very good example to follow for young players. When you do have those times and places where maybe adversity strikes, I thought he handled it very well. Worked hard with our doctors. I think he’s a very good example for young players to follow when and if that happens.”

How much will DE J.J. Watt do during camp?

“He’s full-go. He’s ready to go just like we talked about with Deshaun. He is coming off of a major injury. I think we’re going to be smart, we’re going to be efficient, we’re going to be productive. We’re going to get our work done, but at the same time, that healthy balance between being smart and going to get them at the same time.”

Is there still hope to negotiate with DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney during the preseason?

“Yes. So, his No. 1 focus was to get healthy. Our No. 1 focus was to get him healthy, and he is now. So, we’re hoping that that will produce dividends for us here in training camp because he’s going to be available to us to be out there and to be with his teammates. But these things take time. It’s a work in progress – amicable. They’re developing. So, it just takes a little time with contracts of such.”

How much chemistry can be built on a trip like this?

“A ton of chemistry. We’re here alone, by ourselves. There’s no distractions from being home. We’re all in on football. There’s a lot of time spent on a daily basis where the guys are fully committed to just football. In terms of how the guys interact and work with their teammates, communicate with their coaches, there’s a lot that gets accomplished by just being together and having singular focus on football.”

If a contract doesn’t get worked out with DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney, will you wait until after the season to resume negotiations?

“My policy on that is once the season starts, I don’t want to get into any negotiations. I want the players to focus solely on the field and the games at hand.”

Can you give us an update on RB D’Onta Foreman?

“Work in progress right now. Still recovering from his injury. We need a little bit more time to determine if he’s going to be ready for the season. So, we’re not there at that stage but we think he’s getting better. He’s improving, but time will tell whether he’s available to us or not when we kick off.”

Is there anything you’re looking for during training camp generally speaking?

“Player evaluation is critically important. There’s 90 players here. There’s only 53 spots. We don’t need to explain that to the players. I think there’s going to be a lot of tough decisions here to make in terms of competition. We wanted to greatly improve the competition this offseason as best as we could. We feel like we’ve positioned some positions to do that. So, player evaluation will be significantly important to us on a day-to-day basis. I couldn’t stress enough the element of fourth down as it relates to building out the 53.”

How do you feel about the offensive line group trying to blend a lot of new players and build cohesiveness here at The Greenbrier?

“Positively. Yeah, positively. A lot of that has to do with communication and chemistry when you’re putting a group of potentially three new starters out there together, and they’re working with two new players as well if you have five starters out there. So, chemistry, coordination (and) communication is key. Having those guys out there through the OTAs and minicamps to get a head start on that was critical for us.”

What are your expectations for this team this year in terms of what you think you can realistically accomplish?

“Singular focus and singular purpose. What I mean by that is one game at a time. Not to look into Week 2, Week 3, Week 4. Concern ourselves with Week 1 when we’re in Week 1. When we’re in Week 4, we’re focused on that opponent Week 4 because every week it is hard to win in the National Football League. Singular focus, singular purpose, one week at a time.”

If everything works out, does this feel like it should be a playoff team?

“(I) won’t make any assertions as it relates to that. My hope is we play to the best of our abilities and let the results come from that. But you have to earn the right to win, and that’s something that Bill (O’Brien) and I have talked about with our players – you have to earn the right to win. We’re going to work on doing that on a weekly basis.”

How excited are you to turn around what was a 4-12 team last year?

“Bill (O’Brien) and I are philosophically aligned on this: every season is different. This is a totally different season than 2017 (or) 2016. I was here when we won two division titles. Last year I wasn’t here but this is a brand new season for us. We’re 0-0 right now. We should be humble and hungry. Let’s face it, we were 4-12 last year. Our team should be coming in here humble and hungry and ready to work to get back on the winning side of things.”

Are you still looking at making different adjustments, maybe veterans coming in or making adjustments to your club?

“We will always look to upgrade the roster when and if it’s appropriate to do that. At any position. So, whether it’s veterans, whether it’s the waiver wire, whether it’s street free agents, younger players who are on the proverbial street, we’ll always consider it if we thinks it’s going to make our roster more competitive or it’s going to upgrade the roster.”

Have you guys had any conservations about S Earl Thomas?

“We have not.”

Can you tell us what you think about S Tyrann Mathieu so far? Do you expect a competitive situation between S Kareem Jackson and S Justin Reid for the other safety job?

“Let me speak to Tyrann Mathieu, a very versatile player, very smart player. He’s very instinctive, plays with very good angles, very heady player, he’s a good communicator, leads by example, very good worker. Had a very good offseason for us. He’s healthy. He’s healthy. This is one of the first offseasons I think where’s he’s had a full offseason under his belt that he’s been healthy. So, we’re expecting a productive season out of Tyrann. As it relates to the other position, we’re just going to wait and see how it plays out competition and the best guy wins the job, he’ll get the job.”

You’ve been with the team for a few months now, but how does it feel now that this is the official start of the season?

“I feel like my season started on January whatever, when the day I got here and it’s been going since. But, it’s a point of excitement. I think anybody that’s played competitive football and played the game, when you arrive to training camp that day, it is an exciting day because you know all the work that you put in to lead up to that point. So, we’re excited to get to work because of all the work we did this offseason and see the results on the field.”

Have you noticed that Head Coach Bill O’Brien has more drive than before?

“On a personal level, that’s what I appreciate about Bill, very driven, very competitive. Bill’s very passionate about football. I think those are three traits that we share. So, it’s very easy for us to get philosophically aligned because we’re looking for the same qualities in players, we’re looking for the same results on the field. So, from a philosophical standpoint, in terms of how we want to build a program (and) football culture, we’re aligned at a lot of capacities. If anything, I have the utmost respect for Bill because of his competitive nature, his willingness to work to win and his relationships he’s able to build with his players and his staff.”

What is the mindset that you and Head Coach Bill O’Brien share in terms of evaluating players?

“No. 1, I would speak to this, in terms of how we want to build a team, how we want the team to physically look like, physical parameters, general characteristics for every position. We’re philosophically aligned in the types of players that we want and also in the intangible profile of how we want to do that. From a philosophical standpoint on how the 53 is built out, that’ll play itself out. There’s going to be starters, but the impact of fourth down, situational role players, third-down value, nickel offense, nickel defense, all that kind of comes together at the finish line. But the message I would really tell our players is you’re competing for a roster spot if you’re not a starter, not necessarily with everybody else at your position. You’re really competing for fourth-down roles with players at every position. So, as we shape out the roster, the importance of fourth-down situations, role-playing jobs all that comes into play, and I think Bill and I on a general consensus are looking for the same thing in those capacities.”

Is that why you value versatility so much?

“It is. There’s only 53 spots and there only 46 on gameday.”

What do you like about conducting training camp at The Greenbrier?

“You heard me say this earlier, the singular focus and purpose that we can come up here and solely focus on football. No. 2, the chance to build chemistry with our teammates and the staff. No. 3, to get up here and to be in this environment also is a very positive. I’d like to thank the governor, I’d like to thank The Greenbrier and their staff for hosting us. They have done a great job in the past. I wasn’t here last year but all the research I did, they did a wonderful job. We’re looking forward to getting to work.”

Have there been any decisions made about future trips to The Greenbrier?

“We haven’t arrived to that decision yet but everything has been positive so far.”

When you look at what DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney did last year, but his prior injuries, does that play a role in your decision to extend his contract?

“It’s certainly a part of the conversation but I feel like the changes that we made this offseason in our sports performance operation, in our nutritional element, the things we’re doing in the training room, how we’ve changed how we train our players and how we work with our players in the offseason, I think all of those things will benefit somebody like JD.”

What are your thoughts on the people here today and the people of West Virginia?

“Wonderful, wonderful. Wonderful reception and very friendly folks. My brother went to West Virginia University. I’ve been here for than a few times, just to share a private moment. So, I’ve always enjoyed our time here when we came to West Virginia as a family.”

