2022 Houston Texans schedule to be released tonight

Coming off back-to-back four-win seasons, the Houston Texans are looking to improve behind Davis Mills and a draft haul that includes CB Derek Stingley Jr.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans haven't won more than four games in the past two seasons but behind a new head coach and second-year quarterback Davis Mills, things could turn around sooner rather than later.

On Thursday, the team is learning its full schedule for the upcoming season. We already knew the teams they were playing and which ones were home and which were away.

Home games: Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Kansas City.

Away games: Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Dallas, New York Jets, Chicago, Miami, Las Vegas and Denver.

The Texans announced the home-opener will be Week 1 against the Colts. That game will be on CBS.

In the wake of Deshaun Watson's tenure with Houston, the Browns are on the schedule this season.

Week 1: Sept. 11 vs. Colts at noon

Will the Texans be better this season?

The Texans addressed some of their biggest needs in last month's draft when they took LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick. They followed that up by trading down from the 13th pick they received as part of the Deshaun Watson trade to No. 15 to get offensive lineman Kenyon Green later in the first round.

New Texans coach Lovie Smith recently said the team's cornerback play last season simply wasn't good enough.

“That’s a position we’ll continue to look to improve," Smith said. “We can’t play the type of football that we want to play until we get better at the cornerback position, I will say that.”

Green earned All-America honors in 2020 and 2021 after getting freshman All-America honors in 2019. He started at both guard spots and both tackle spots in 2021. The 6-foot-4, 323-pound Green was the only player in the Bowl Subdivision to log 80 plays or more at four different offensive line positions last season and helped the Aggies average six yards a play.

Green started every game in his three seasons with the Aggies and played all five positions on the offensive line.

“He is one of the most unselfish players I have ever been around," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He worked hard on his technique and is always trying to get better. When we lost four offensive linemen from the 2020 squad, Kenyon stepped forward in a leadership role and has always had a great attitude. For him, being a part of a winning team comes way before any individual accomplishments.”

Stingley is the first cornerback Houston has taken in the first round since selecting Kevin Johnson 16th in 2015.

It’s the first time since 2019 that the Texans have had picks in the first round. Houston didn’t have a first-rounder the last two drafts after sending those selections to Miami in the 2019 trade that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston.