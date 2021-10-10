Patriots use late field goal to get 25-22 win over Texans

Houston gave up the lead with under 20 seconds left and fall to 1-4 on the season.

HOUSTON — Rookie Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass to tie it in the fourth quarter and Nick Folk’s 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds left lifted the New England Patriots to a 25-22 win over the Houston Texans.

The game was tied at 22 before New England used a 15-play, 85-yard drive capped by Folk’s fourth field goal of the game to take the lead.

The drive was kept alive when Maliek Collins was flagged for roughing the passer on third-and-18 early in the possession.

Houston rookie Davis Mills threw an incompletion after Folk’s field goal before Brandin Cooks fumbled after a catch to seal New England’s victory.

Below are highlights from the game.

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans, first half

Houston got the scoring started with this Davis Mills to Anthony Auclair. Extra point was no good -- Texans up, 6-0.

New England tied it up at 6 with this Damien Harris score...but they also missed the PAT.

The Texans took the lead back as Chris Moore took this Mills pass and did the rest. (But again -- a missed extra point). 12-6 Houston.

The Texans and Patriots would both add a field goal and Houston would go into halftime with a 15-9 lead.

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans, second half

The Texans defense made a statement early in the second half, as Lonnie Johnson got the pick of a Mac Jones pass.

Then a little trickery and the Texans are up 22-9.