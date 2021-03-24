Houston Texans promote Greg Grissom to team president

Grissom recently served as the senior vice president of corporate development.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have promoted Greg Grissom to team president, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. Grissom recently served as the senior vice president of corporate development.

“Greg’s extensive industry knowledge is evident by the meaningful relationships he continues to develop with our partners, our community and Texans teammates,” Chairman and CEO Cal McNair said. “While going through the interview process, Greg’s intentional, forward-thinking approach showed an authenticity and commitment to championship-caliber excellence that made him the ideal choice to take on this role.”

Grissom will oversee the direction and management of all Texans’ business operations including marketing, communications, broadcasting, ticket sales and services, event services, corporate sponsorship, community relations, accounting, legal, human resources and general administration, as well as overseeing all aspects of Lone Star Sports & Entertainment.

“I am grateful to the McNair family for providing me the opportunity to lead this exceptional group of dedicated and talented professionals,” Grissom said. “We will build on our success by fostering innovative measures that provide world-class events and memorable experiences for our fans. We will be bold and forthright in our pursuit of excellence while doing great things for Houston in the process.”

During Grissom’s tenure, the team said he spearheaded partner integration on platforms that include HoustonTexans.com, Texans Radio and Texans TV. In addition, he oversaw the launch of the Houston Texans Luxe program in 2017.

Prior to joining the Texans, Grissom worked as a sports marketing specialist and spent more than four years with the Houston Astros as an account services manager and promotions coordinator.

He is also an active member of the Greater Houston community and represents the Texans on the Board of Directors of the Houston Food Bank.