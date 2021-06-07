Staff draft: Houston Texans holding job fair this Wednesday

The team and its vendors are looking for part-time workers for football games and other events at NRG Stadium.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are hoping to beef up their gameday staff with a staff draft job fair at NRG Stadium this week.

The team and its vendors need to fill several part-time positions before football season starts. The first home preseason game is scheduled for Saturday, August 28. The regular season kicks off on September 1 against Jacksonville.

The job fair is Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Club NRG Stadium.

Free parking is available across the street in the Teal Lot off Kirby and Murworth.

The employees could also work other events at NRG throughout the year, including Rodeo Houston, Monster Jam, Nutcracker Market and Disney on Ice.

Texans job openings

Tailgate ambassador

Premium seating concierge

Welcome to Gameday Ambassador

Battle Red Marketing & Events Ambassador

50/50 Jackpot Fundraising Representative

Parking Gate Agent

Ticket Taker

Magnetometer Operator

Bag Check

Usher

Elevator Operator

Parking Attendant

Parking cashier

Guest services

Receptionist

Credential check

Field security

Premium positions

Grill Cook

Baristas

Concessions cashier

Counters

Retail Supervisors

Bartenders

Servers

In-Seat Servers

Catering

Suite Attendants

Culinary

Maintenance Worker

Hawkers

Beer Portable

Retail Associate

Warehouse Supervisor

Runners

Steward

You can register here for the job fair.