Staff draft: Houston Texans holding job fair this Wednesday

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are hoping to beef up their gameday staff with a staff draft job fair at NRG Stadium this week.
The team and its vendors need to fill several part-time positions before football season starts. The first home preseason game is scheduled for Saturday, August 28. The regular season kicks off on September 1 against Jacksonville.
The job fair is Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Club NRG Stadium.
Free parking is available across the street in the Teal Lot off Kirby and Murworth.
The employees could also work other events at NRG throughout the year, including Rodeo Houston, Monster Jam, Nutcracker Market and Disney on Ice.
Texans job openings
- Tailgate ambassador
- Premium seating concierge
- Welcome to Gameday Ambassador
- Battle Red Marketing & Events Ambassador
- 50/50 Jackpot Fundraising Representative
- Parking Gate Agent
- Ticket Taker
- Magnetometer Operator
- Bag Check
- Usher
- Elevator Operator
- Parking Attendant
- Parking cashier
- Guest services
- Receptionist
- Credential check
- Field security
- Premium positions
- Grill Cook
- Baristas
- Concessions cashier
- Counters
- Retail Supervisors
- Bartenders
- Servers
- In-Seat Servers
- Catering
- Suite Attendants
- Culinary
- Maintenance Worker
- Hawkers
- Beer Portable
- Retail Associate
- Warehouse Supervisor
- Runners
- Steward
You can register here for the job fair.
