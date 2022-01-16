Texans interview Hines Ward, Joe Lombardi for head coaching position

The Texans fired rookie head coach David Culley on Thursday after just one season at the helm.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are not wasting any time as they continue searching for a replacement after firing rookie head coach David Culley on Thursday.

On Friday, the team announced they had completed an interview with former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores who had been relieved of his duties following the end of the regular season.

On Saturday, the team announced it had conducted two more interviews with former Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver Hines Ward and current Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

The team has posted a head coach tracker complete with bios on candidates on their website as they continue to conduct a search for Culley’s replacement.

Ward is currently serving as the special assistant to the head coach at Florida Atlantic University. Prior to that he served as the wide receivers coach for the New York Jets in 2020.

The former Steelers star had joined the Jets as part of the NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program, according to the Texans’ website.

Ward is primary know as being the Steelers’ leader in receptions and receiving yards as well being the MVP of Super Bowl XL in their win over Seattle.

Lombardi is a 16-year coaching veteran in the NFL, who just completed his first season with the Chargers after spending the previous five as the quarterbacks coach for the New Orleans Saints.

He coach quarterbacks for 10 seasons with two different runs with New Orleans.