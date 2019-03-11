LONDON, UK — For the first time in team history, the Houston Texans are playing a game in London.

Houston takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars, and while you might think there wouldn’t be that home crowd at a game 4,800 miles away, think again. The Traveling Texans made the trip across the pond to cheer on Houston against the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars.

It’s the second time Houston has played an international game, the first being a 2016 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

While it’s the Texans first game in London, Jacksonville has made it it’s home away from home, having played there the last seven seasons.

Houston goes into the game with a 5-3 record, a half-game behind the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South. The Jags are 4-4, 1.5 games behind Indy.

Traveling Texans are taking over London! Check out the fan support in London or the Houston Texans

The Texans will be without defensive lineman JJ Watt, whose pectoral muscle injury put him on the shelf for the rest of the season. But as long as Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins are on the same field together, the Houston offense will click. Hopkins and Watson have connected 60 times this season for 617 yards and three touchdowns. Against Oakland last week, Hopkins grabbed 11 passes for 109 yards. In the Indy game the week before, he had 106 yards and a score.