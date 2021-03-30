Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson allegations: 'We certainly take them very seriously'

Caserio’s comments are the first from the organization after the Texans initially released a statement March 18 following the first three lawsuits against Watson.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since 19 lawsuits have been filed against the team’s quarterback, Deshaun Watson, alleging sexual misconduct or sexual assault.

Speaking to Marc Vandermeer on Texans All Access, Caserio said the organization is taking the allegations against Watson “very seriously.”

“We certainly take them very seriously, the allegations, or what’s been discussed are certainly troubling, and organizationally, that’s not something we condone,” he said. “But again, we’ll let the legal process take care of itself, and however it’s going to unfold, we’ll certainly comply and do what we can to help and facilitate a resolution for everybody.”

Editor's note: The video above aired on March 23, 2021.

Caserio’s comments are the first from the organization after the Texans initially released a statement March 18 following the first three lawsuits, saying, “The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson. We will stay in close contact with the league as they do.

“We continue to take this and all matters involving anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We do not anticipate making any additional statements until the NFL’s investigation concludes.”

Watson is facing 19 lawsuits all filed by women who accuse the quarterback of sexual misconduct and, in some cases, sexual assault during massages. Local attorney Tony Buzbee is representing the women, most of whom are massage therapists and small business owners who advertised on Instagram.

Many of the women said they suffered emotional distress after the incidents, including anxiety and panic attacks, according to the lawsuits.

Watson called the first lawsuit “baseless” but hasn’t responded to the other lawsuits that have been filed. Watson hired Houston attorney Rusty Hardin. Hardin released a statement saying Buzbee "has orchestrated a circus-like atmosphere by using social media to publicize" the lawsuits "in a manner calculated to inflame the public and malign Deshaun’s otherwise sterling reputation.