Lonnie Johnson Jr. had a 54-yard interception return to get Houston even in the third quarter.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cooper Rush’s days as the backup to Dak Prescott in Dallas might not be over.

Rush ended two long drives with touchdown passes while the star quarterback watched once again in the Cowboys’ 20-14 preseason loss to the Houston Texans.

Prescott's absence means he won't play in the preseason after last season's severe ankle injury and a shoulder issue in training camp.