Texans

QB Rush solid for Cowboys in 20-14 preseason loss to Texans

Lonnie Johnson Jr. had a 54-yard interception return to get Houston even in the third quarter.
Credit: AP
Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20), Lonnie Johnson Jr., second from left, Derek Rivers (95) and John Reid (34) celebrate a touchdown scored by Johnson after intercepting a pass thrown by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNuccio in the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cooper Rush’s days as the backup to Dak Prescott in Dallas might not be over.

Rush ended two long drives with touchdown passes while the star quarterback watched once again in the Cowboys’ 20-14 preseason loss to the Houston Texans.

Prescott's absence means he won't play in the preseason after last season's severe ankle injury and a shoulder issue in training camp.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. had a 54-yard interception return to get Houston even in the third quarter. Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked the go-ahead field goal early in the fourth.

