Report: WR Brandin Cooks stripped of team captain status by Texans

HOUSTON — Captain no more.
The Houston Texans have stripped wide receiver Brandin Cooks of his status as a team captain, according to a report from Ian Rapoport and NFL.com.
Cooks, 29, is in his third season with Houston. He missed last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a wrist injury but was also inactive due to personal issues.
Rapoport reports that Cooks was allowed to regroup and clear his mind after the team failed to trade him at the deadline.
"Don't take a man's kindness for granted," Cooks tweeted after the trade deadline passed. "Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career."
Cooks also caused a stir on Sunday during the first quarter of the game against the New York Giants after he ran to the locker room. He returned to the sideline minutes later.
Cooks has had four or more receptions in six of his seven games this season. He had seven receptions for 68 yards in his previous game against the Giants in 2016.
His best game of the season game Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts as he hauled in seven catches for 82 yards. He also had seven catches in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Charges, finishing with 57 yards and a touchdown.