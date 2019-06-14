HOUSTON — Six training camp practices will be open to Houston Texans fans in August, the team announced Friday.

Training camp begins for the Texans on July 25.

They will open practices to the public Thursday, Aug. 1; Saturday, Aug. 3; Saturday, Aug. 10; Sunday, August 11; Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15. The practices on Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15 will be joint practices with the Detroit Lions. All practices will begin at approximately 9:10 a.m. CT.

The Texans are traveling to Green Bay for joint practices with the Packers on Aug. 5-6 before their first preseason game on Aug. 8.

Tickets and parking information has not yet been released.

Houston is coming off an 11-5 season, which ended in a disappointing loss at home to the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round. While the Texans won the division, it was the Colts advancing in January.

The offseason has also seen its troubles. On June 7, the Texans announced they were firing general manager Brian Gaine after a little more than a year on the job.

They have since been accused of tampering by the New England Patriots, who employ Houston's target replacement for Gaine in Nick Caserio.

On Friday, Texans CEO Cal McNair announced the team would no longer pursue Caserio after learning about certain terms in his contract.

