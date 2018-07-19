HOUSTON – The Houston Texans announced Thursday the themes for each home game in 2018-19 season.

The Texans kick off their regular season home games against the New York Giants by donning white-on-white uniforms for the annual Liberty White Out Game presented by BHP.

On Sunday, Oct. 7, the Texans will celebrate Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Battle Red Day presented by Halliburton will take place on Sunday, Oct. 14 when the Texans faceoff against the Buffalo Bills.

The Houston Texans Color Rush uniforms will debut for the first time at NRG Stadium vs. the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Oct. 25 at this year’s Homecoming game presented by Palais Royal and will air nationally on FOX/NFL Network.

Additional popular game themes include Salute to Service presented by Bud Light on Monday, Nov. 26 against the Tennessee Titans televised nationally on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” Deep Steel Sunday presented by Hyundai on Sunday, Dec. 2 when the Texans will again wear their Color Rush uniforms and Kids Day – A Celebration of Play 60 presented by Texas Children’s Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fan Appreciation Day will take place at the final regular season home game on Sunday, Dec. 30 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For Houston Texans ticket information, visit HoustonTexans.com or call 832-667-2390.

© 2018 KHOU