HOUSTON — When the Texans win, so do you! Here are a list of the Texans freebies after a win.

PAPA JOHN’S

  • When the Texans WIN: 50 percent off pizzas - any size, any topping!
  • How to Redeem: Enter Promo Code "TEXANS" on your online pizza order
  • When to Redeem: Day after Texans win

JACK IN THE BOX

  • When the Texans Score 2 Touchdowns: FREE Jumbo Jack with drink purchase
  • How to Redeem: Visit your Houston-area Jack in the Box
  • When to Redeem: Day after Texans score 2 touchdowns

MATTRESS FIRM

  • When the Texans WIN: 40 percent off the Texans Mattress Line. 20 percent off other items
  • How to Redeem: Say "Texans Win" at your Houston-area Mattress Firm
  • When to Redeem: Valid for two (2) days following Texans win

PALAIS ROYAL

  • When the Texans WIN: $20 off $50 purchase – almost everything in store and valid with other coupons
  • How to Redeem: Visit any 40-plus Houston-area Palais Royal stores and say GO TEXANS or enter "GOTEXANS" online at checkout
  • When to Redeem: Day after Texans win