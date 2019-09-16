HOUSTON — When the Texans win, so do you! Here are a list of the Texans freebies after a win.
PAPA JOHN’S
- When the Texans WIN: 50 percent off pizzas - any size, any topping!
- How to Redeem: Enter Promo Code "TEXANS" on your online pizza order
- When to Redeem: Day after Texans win
JACK IN THE BOX
- When the Texans Score 2 Touchdowns: FREE Jumbo Jack with drink purchase
- How to Redeem: Visit your Houston-area Jack in the Box
- When to Redeem: Day after Texans score 2 touchdowns
MATTRESS FIRM
- When the Texans WIN: 40 percent off the Texans Mattress Line. 20 percent off other items
- How to Redeem: Say "Texans Win" at your Houston-area Mattress Firm
- When to Redeem: Valid for two (2) days following Texans win
PALAIS ROYAL
- When the Texans WIN: $20 off $50 purchase – almost everything in store and valid with other coupons
- How to Redeem: Visit any 40-plus Houston-area Palais Royal stores and say GO TEXANS or enter "GOTEXANS" online at checkout
- When to Redeem: Day after Texans win