x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Texans

Deshaun Watson makes apparent return to social media as future remains uncertain

It appears to be the first time the Texans QB has been on social media since his denial of the first claim by a client of attorney Tony Buzbee.

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson appears to be staying in football shape despite the off-field legal issues he's going through.

The Texans QB has returned to social media for what appears to be the first  time since more than 20 sexual misconduct allegations surfaced, Watson posted three videos to his Instagram story on Wednesday showing him going through a series of workouts. They were originally posted to Instagram by two other Instagram accounts.

RELATED: Lawsuit details: 22 women sue Deshaun Watson; one case dropped

The Texans' quarterback is facing civil suits from more than 20 women who claim he acted inappropriately during massage sessions.

Watson previously requested a trade from the Texans, and his future in Houston is in question.

Related Articles