Report: Deshaun Watson meets with new Texans head coach, still wants out

HOUSTON — After some days off from the Deshaun Watson drama, now there’s new information.

Watson has met with new coach David Culley and during that meeting, ESPN reported, Watson again said he will not play for the Houston Texans.

So his position hasn't changed, and we're guessing neither has the Texans’.

"And we have zero interest in trading the player,” said new general manager Nick Caserio in January.

Caserio and Culley were looking forward to spending some time with Watson in the spring.

“The reason I'm in this position today is because I knew he's going to be a Houston Texan,” Culley said.

Watson is supposedly upset because he was told he'd be involved in the process to find a new GM and coach. And evidently, he wasn't.

He's since removed "Houston Texans" from his social media pages, and one of his most recent posts Thursday morning, “Loyalty is everything. Don't you EVER forget it,” another rap lyric from Future.

