The Texans franchise quarterback has requested to be traded. Follow here for the latest updates.

HOUSTON — Now that Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the Houston Texans, where could the young franchise quarterback land? What could the Texans get in return for such an asset?

Just months ago, Watson signed a hefty 4-year, $160 million contract extension with the Texans. That extension includes a no-trade clause giving the quarterback some leverage in where he could be traded.

According to CBS.com, Watson is looking to play hardball with the Texans, to the point he's willing to waive his no-trade clause to make sure he never takes another snap for them in the future.

PODCAST: KHOU 11 Sports' Daniel Gotera is joined by Brian T. Smith to discuss the Culley hire and Watson situation. Tap here to listen.

Texans top stories:

The Texans also don't have to trade him if they don't want to, and GM Nick Caserio said they have "zero interest" in making the move.

Fine Deshaun Watson $95,877 for missing minicamp

Fine him $50,000 per day for each day of training camp missed

One-week salary of $620,000 for each preseason game missed

If he retires, Texans can collect $21.6 million.

Two teams are rumored as contenders as potential trade partners for the Texans – the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins.

According to The Miami Herald, Watson would prefer to play for either the Jets or the Dolphins. Watson is said to be a fan of new Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh, who had previously served as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jets hold the No. 2 overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, which if acquired by the Texans would allow them to select the second best quarterback available. At this time, the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall selection.

Deshaun Watson trade updates

Here are the latest updates on a possible trade for Deshaun Watson:

12:09 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29: During new Texans head coach David Culley's introductory press conference, General Manager Nivk Caserio said the Texans has "zero-interest" in trading Deshaun Watson.

Caserio: We have zero-interest in trading (Deshaun) — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 29, 2021

Culley then added that, "Deshaun Watson is a Houston Texan...he is a Houston Texan. I want him to be a Houston Texan and the reason I am in this position is because he is going to be a Houston Texan."

David Culley on his QB: "Deshaun Watson is a Houston Texan...he is a Houston Texan. I want him to be a Houston Texan and the reason I am in this position is because he is going to be a Houston Texan." — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 29, 2021

The #Texans say they have 'zero interest in trading the player' and David Culley's an enthusiastic man. What else did @DTGoteraKHOU, @KHOUSportsMatt and me think of Houston's introductory news conference?

Watch: https://t.co/m3baK0xvHM

Listen: https://t.co/1fJc4if4Lv #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/IfCn2obIr2 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) January 29, 2021

5:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28: The Carolina Panthers are said to be very interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson. Carolina has been in need of a franchise quarterback since the departure of former MVP Cam Newton.

Watson would also be a big draw considering he starred and won a National Championship at Clemson, less than 140 miles from Charlotte, N.C.

It's been said — including here — but to repeat... the Panthers have been/are/will be very interested in Deshaun Watson. It's not just bluster or sports radio imagination. It's real. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 28, 2021

1:18 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28: NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that the Texans have already received calls from the Jets, Bears and Panthers.

From NFL Now: The #Texans have received plenty of calls on Deshaun Watson, and that will continue. From the #Jets to the #Bears to #Panthers, who'll make a strong push, to many others. One of the most robust trade markets we've seen. pic.twitter.com/uMpnK6iYP0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2021

10:03 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28: Jake Asman of SportsMapRadio says the Jets can offer the most to the Texans for Deshaun Watson. New York has both the No. 2 and No. 23 overall selections in the upcoming NFL Draft.

As long as Deshaun Watson wants the #Jets and would waive his no-trade clause, there isn't a team in the NFL that can offer a better package in any bidding war.



Over the next two years, the Jets own 4 first rounders, 9 picks in the top three rounds, and 19 total picks. pic.twitter.com/8eK7pMDXgt — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) January 28, 2021

8:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28: Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the Texans. ESPN reports that he had made the request two weeks ago. The report came out after news that that Texans planned to hire David Culley as their new head coach.