HOUSTON — Now that Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the Houston Texans, where could the young franchise quarterback land? What could the Texans get in return for such an asset?
Just months ago, Watson signed a hefty 4-year, $160 million contract extension with the Texans. That extension includes a no-trade clause giving the quarterback some leverage in where he could be traded.
According to CBS.com, Watson is looking to play hardball with the Texans, to the point he's willing to waive his no-trade clause to make sure he never takes another snap for them in the future.
The Texans also don't have to trade him if they don't want to, and GM Nick Caserio said they have "zero interest" in making the move.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans can:
- Fine Deshaun Watson $95,877 for missing minicamp
- Fine him $50,000 per day for each day of training camp missed
- One-week salary of $620,000 for each preseason game missed
- If he retires, Texans can collect $21.6 million.
Two teams are rumored as contenders as potential trade partners for the Texans – the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins.
According to The Miami Herald, Watson would prefer to play for either the Jets or the Dolphins. Watson is said to be a fan of new Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh, who had previously served as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.
The Jets hold the No. 2 overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, which if acquired by the Texans would allow them to select the second best quarterback available. At this time, the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to select Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall selection.
Deshaun Watson trade updates
Here are the latest updates on a possible trade for Deshaun Watson:
12:09 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29: During new Texans head coach David Culley's introductory press conference, General Manager Nivk Caserio said the Texans has "zero-interest" in trading Deshaun Watson.
Culley then added that, "Deshaun Watson is a Houston Texan...he is a Houston Texan. I want him to be a Houston Texan and the reason I am in this position is because he is going to be a Houston Texan."
5:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28: The Carolina Panthers are said to be very interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson. Carolina has been in need of a franchise quarterback since the departure of former MVP Cam Newton.
Watson would also be a big draw considering he starred and won a National Championship at Clemson, less than 140 miles from Charlotte, N.C.
1:18 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28: NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that the Texans have already received calls from the Jets, Bears and Panthers.
10:03 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28: Jake Asman of SportsMapRadio says the Jets can offer the most to the Texans for Deshaun Watson. New York has both the No. 2 and No. 23 overall selections in the upcoming NFL Draft.
8:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28: Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the Texans. ESPN reports that he had made the request two weeks ago. The report came out after news that that Texans planned to hire David Culley as their new head coach.