Deshaun Watson returns to Houston for his first NFL game in 700 days | Live on KHOU 11

All eyes will be Houston's former signal caller as the Texans take on the Browns Sunday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — All eyes will be on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who returns from his 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct to make his debut against his former team.

Watson spent four seasons with the Texans before asking to be traded and eventually being dealt to the Browns for three first-round draft picks. It will be Watson's first regular-season game in 700 days.

The league wanted to suspend Watson for at least one season over sexual misconduct allegations but settled for 11 games after an independent arbiter initially gave him a six-game ban.