Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson knows that he has a complement of weapons on this offense. Heck, even he knows that he is one of those weapons.

However, the second-year signal caller isn’t relying on how dominant the skill positions look on paper to win ballgames this season.

“We can’t look forward to the future,” Watson said. “We’ve got to put in the work because we can’t just walk on the field and make it happen.”

Looking into the past may also be prohibitive. However, it does lay out the GPS for where this offense could head in 2018. From Weeks 2-8 last year, the time frame that comprised Watson’s six starts, Houston averaged 34.7 points per game, the most in the NFL. All seven of receiver Will Fuller’s touchdowns were caught in that span.

Speedster Fuller will be paired with All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins. In the slot will be either third-year veteran Braxton Miller or fourth-rounder Keke Coutee. And then the tight end situation looks promising with third-round pick Jordan Akins snagging two touchdowns in the 17-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, Watson wants to focus on the practice field and putting in the work with his teammates.

Said Watson: “I mean, the potential is there, but we’ve got to transfer that potential to the field and go put in the work each and every day, try to get one percent better, just trust the process and take it one day at a time.”

Even though Akins caught his scoring receptions in a preseason game, the first of the year at that, the accomplishment is not lost on Watson. He knows what the presence of a pass-catching tight end could do for the Texans offense, especially with C.J. Fiedorowicz just a part of Texans lore and no longer on the roster.

“It gives us an extra weapon on the field,” said Watson. “We can go into a game with two tight ends, one tight end, and we have a lot of guys that can perform and go out there and run routes and make plays.

So, [Akins] did a good job the other night of doing his job right and capitalized when his opportunity was there.”

Now, the opportunity is in front of Houston to keep up with the grind of becoming a better offense. The Texans get their chance with two joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 15-16 and then the second preseason contest with the Niners on Aug. 18 at NRG Stadium.

