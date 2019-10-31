HOUSTON — The NFL named Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

This marks Watson’s second Player of the Month award in his NFL career after winning as a rookie in October of 2017.

He is one of 10 Texans to earn AFC Player of the Month honors and the third offensive player in team history, joining Andre Johnson (2008, 2012) and Arian Foster (2010, 2011).

This marks the 18th time a Texan has won in franchise history and the first since Ka’imi Fairbairn in December of 2018.

In October, Watson was 108-for-148 passing (73.0 percent) for 1,293 passing yards (8.74 yards per attempt), 10 passing touchdowns and a 110.6 passer rating. He also ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Texans to a 3-1 record.

Watson led the AFC in passing yards and passing touchdowns while ranking second in completions, yards per attempt and passer rating. He also ranked second among AFC quarterbacks in rushing yards and tied for first in rushing touchdowns.

Watson led the AFC with 10 passing touchdowns in October while no other AFC quarterback had over six. He also led the Texans to 134 points scored in the month, which led the NFL, and 1,843 total net yards, which led the AFC.

Watson threw three-or-more touchdown passes in two October games (Week 5 and Week 8) and posted over 300 passing yards twice (Week 5 and Week 7). He became the first player in NFL history to have at least 15 passing touchdowns (16) and five rushing touchdowns (five) in his team’s first eight games of a season.

In Week 5 vs. Atlanta, Watson completed 28-of-33 passes (84.8 %) for a single-game career-high 426 passing yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and a single-game franchise-record 158.3 rating. He also ran for 47 yards on four carries (11.8 avg.) and was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Watson became the first player to throw for at least 400 yards and five touchdowns with five-or-fewer incompletions in a single game in NFL history. He also became the third quarterback since 1950 to post at least 400 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating.

In Week 6 at Kansas City, Watson completed 30-of-42 passes (71.4%) for 280 yards, one touchdown and a 77.5 rating while also running for 42 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries (4.2 avg.). In Week 7 at Indianapolis, Watson completed 23-of-34 passes (67.6%) for 308 yards, one touchdown and an 81.5 rating. He also ran for 32 yards on three carries (10.7 avg.).

In Week 8 vs. Oakland, Watson completed 27-of-39 passes (69.2%) for 279 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 115.2 rating while running for 46 yards on 10 carries (4.6 avg.).

