The Houston Texans are a week away from training camp in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., but Deshaun Watson already knows his availability.

“I feel great,” Watson said on NFL Network Thursday. “I’m getting ready for next week when we report to Greenbrier and I’m gonna be a full-go.”

This is consistent with what Watson said at the end of mini-camp on June 14 when he said the knee was “doing good.”

“The knee is doing good. Able to do some things on the field with the team. Physically-wise for the nine-week goal that we put in from the beginning, I’m pretty much where I wanted to be. Kind of passed it inside in the weight room, mentally and also on the field. So, everything is going smoothly right now.”

Even though Watson is reporting that he will be a full-go in training camp, it is still a final determination that coach Bill O’Brien and the rest of the offensive staff, along with team doctors and even general manager Brian Gaine, will make at The Greenbrier.

“I think we’ll have a really good plan for how many reps he gets relative to practice, relative to the preseason games,” O’Brien said. “We’re going to talk a lot about that over the next couple of days here as a staff with everybody, with Brian Gaine and our medical staff and everybody.”

Watson has taken part in everything in the off-season except for 11-on-11 with backup quarterback Brandon Weeden taking the snaps. If Watson is definitely a full-go during training camp, then Watson will take over those first-team reps during the 11-on-11 portions of practice.

The 12th overall pick tore his ACL in practice on Nov. 2. The Texans led the NFL with the most points per game at 34.7 from Week 2-8, the six starts that Watson had under his belt. The Houston offense is expected to reach similar numbers in 2018 if Watson returns under center healthy and fully functional.

