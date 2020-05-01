HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson wasn’t going to let his team lose Saturday. He made that clear in overtime.

With the score tied at 19 apiece in what had become sudden death, Houston had the ball, 2nd and 6, at the Buffalo 44 yard line. Watson, who had already been sacked 7 times, escaped what would have been the eighth. He got out of the pocket and found Taiwan Jones, who took the ball down inside the 10 yard line.

That set up Fairbairn, who hit the game-winning field goal.

“We’re still here,” said Watson after the game. “Whatever it takes. We’re on to the next round.”

After the game, Texans Coach Bill O’Brien talked about his All-Star quarterback’s performance.

“The play to Taiwan at the end was incredible. He made a lot of plays throughout the whole game,” said O’Brien. “He’s got a huge heart. He’s been winning his whole life and there’s not much more you can say about him.”

Watson finished the game 20 of 25 for 247 yards and a touchdown.

