Texans' new head coach DeMeco Ryans named 2022 AP Assistant Coach of the Year for work with 49ers

The new Texans head coach is being honored for what he accomplished last season.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Texans' new head coach has some new hardware. On Thursday, DeMeco Ryans was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year.

Ryans’ award came as part of the NFL Honors program, where NFL players and coaches are recognized for this past season.

Editor's note: Video above is from when Ryans was introduced as Texans head coach

Ryans, who was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator last season before taking the Houston head coaching job, led San Francisco to the league’s top defense.

Ryans is making his return to Houston, where he was a star linebacker in six seasons with the Texans after being drafted in the second round in 2006. He won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2009.

Congrats @DRyans59 on being named the AP Assistant Coach of the Year! pic.twitter.com/CAOygtpjj9 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 10, 2023

He was traded to Philadelphia, where he played four seasons, and then spent six years coaching with San Francisco, the last two as defensive coordinator.

Previous AP Assistant Coaches of the Year.

2022 — DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco

2021 — Dan Quinn, Dallas

2020 — Brian Daboll, Buffalo

2019 — Greg Roman, Baltimore

2018 — Vic Fangio, Chicago

2017 — Pat Shurmur, Minnesota

2016 — Kyle Shanahan, Atlanta

2015 — Wade Phillips, Denver