Texans' rookie honored for 'Angriest Run of the Year' at NFL Honors event

Dameon Pierce received the 'golden scepter'

HOUSTON — There wasn’t much to cheer about in a 3-win season for the Houston Texans in 2022, but one of the team’s players was recognized Thursday night at NFL Honors.

The NFL Honors program is where the MVP, Coach of the Year and other awards are handed out, as well as recognizing the new Hall of Famers. And while the Texans were left out of those awards (Texans receiver Andre Johnson was a Hall of Fame finalist, but didn’t get in), running back Dameon Pierce was awarded the ‘Angriest Run of the Year’ award.

The award was for the Texans’ rookie’s run against Jacksonville in Houston’s 13-6 win over the Jags on October 9.

With the win, Pierce was awarded the ‘golden scepter.’

Bringing home the GOLDEN SCEPTER!



Your Angry Run of the Year winner @IRep229 👑 pic.twitter.com/BlIlZzl81c — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 10, 2023