VIDEO: Texans and Colts join together to honor Damar Hamlin before kickoff

INDIANAPOLIS — As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition following Monday night's game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, tributes are pouring in throughout the NFL for the final week of the season.

The scene was no different in Indiana as the Houston Texans prepared to face their AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts, ahead of Week 18.

Footage shared by the NFL on Twitter showed both teams huddled together at midfield on their knees in honor of Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field following what appeared to be a routine tackle.

The Colts and Texans also shared the moment on their social media accounts.

The NFL also will show support for Hamlin during all Week 18 games, including a pregame moment of support, painting Hamlin’s No. 3 on the 30-yard line and pregame shirts with “Love for Damar 3.” The Bills will also wear “3” jersey patches.

Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.

It’s simple for the Texans come Sunday – lose against rival Indianapolis and you clinch the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, if the Texans finish out the season with a win on the road against the Colts and the Chicago Bears lose their season finale against Minnesota Vikings, Houston will be picking No. 2 overall come April.

While picking No. 2 overall would still ensure that the Texans would have the opportunity to select one of the top two prospects available, having their choice of the class would seem more reassuring.

Picking No. 2 overall also carries the risk of a QB-needy team trading up with the Bears to snag their choice of signal-caller.

So far, Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young has declared for the NFL Draft. The other top quarterback prospect, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, has not yet made his intentions known.