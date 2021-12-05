Colts drop Texans to 2-10 on woeful season

The Colts outscored the Texans 62-3 in two games this season.

HOUSTON — This is not Houston's year. The Texans lost to the Colts on Sunday, dropping the team to 2-10 on the season.

Jonathan Taylor ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans turned the ball over twice in the first quarter and quarterback Tyrod Taylor was benched in the third quarter as Houston lost for the ninth time in 10 games.