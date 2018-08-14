They may have won their first preseason game of the year 17-10 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, but their display at Arrowhead Stadium was far from perfect.

Perhaps perfection is too much to ask for this early on in the season, but it’s safe to say that coach Bill O’Brien is unhappy with using that as an excuse. Monday the seemingly irritated O’Brien kept his responses short after a practice he felt “wasn’t very good.”

“We just have to get together this afternoon, figure it out and try to be better tomorrow,” O’Brien said.

Could this be travel as they played a football game in between adjourning camp at The Greenbrier only to resume in Houston? Whatever the case, his brief appearance in front of the press today did unveil some nuggets of information.

Firstly, consistency is key heading into the second preseason game with the San Francisco 49ers. As expected, mistakes were aplenty against the Chiefs, and to put it plainly he is looking for his side to operate “better in all three phases” and execute “a cleaner game.”

Secondly, Coach O’Brien seems hesitant to praise the new special teams rules implemented this season.

“I mean, it is what it is,” O’Brien answered when asked about his comfort level with the new rules designed to improve player safety during kickoffs.

He went on to explain that while the new rules were officiated well against the Chiefs, and they have been well taught to the players by Texans coaching staff, it’s not about his comfort level.

The Texans have one more practice on Tuesday before welcoming the 49ers for two days of joint practices starting Wednesday. Coach O’Brien hopes to rectify the issues that led to a poor practice Monday so the team can be at their best when the opposition comes to Methodist Training Center.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM