HOUSTON — The Chiefs ran out of celebratory fireworks in the AFC Divisional Round game against the Texans.

The announcement was made during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on the big screen when the Chiefs were up 51-31.

Here's what the message read: "Chiefs fans, we are sorry to report but, due to your support and the Chiefs continually finding the endzone, we have run out of touchdown fireworks. Please direct all of your complaints to your nearest Fans First booth."

The Texans raced out to a 24-0 lead over the Chiefs in the first half, but Kansas City scored 41 unanswered points to quickly take the lead.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: What’s the biggest blown lead in NFL playoff history?

RELATED: This is how historic Kansas City's comeback against Houston has been...

RELATED: Who is Bill O'Brien? A look at the history of the coach of the Texans