HOUSTON -- D. Cal McNair, son of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, issued a heart-felt letter to the city of Houston and fans thanking them for all of their support since the passing of his father.

Cal McNair serves at the chairman and chief operating officer for the Texans.

RELATED:

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair dies at 81

Athletes, NFL teams pay tribute to Texans owner Bob McNair

Bob McNair brought football -- and so much more -- to Houston

Here is the message he shared Monday morning.

“To our Texans Family:

“My father was an extraordinary man. He had many interests and dabbled in countless ventures, but his life revolved around four fundamental values: faith, family, philanthropy and football. He loved God. He loved his wife; my mother, Janice, me, my brother, Cary, my sisters, Ruth and Melissa, and all of our spouses and children. He knew the value of investing in our youth and lovingly bestowed the upcoming generations with the education, resources and funds to help this great nation continue to flourish into the future. He loved football. Not even the biggest business deal could compete with the unbridled joy he got from watching 72,000 of the most passionate fans in sports cheering their favorite team to victory at NRG Stadium. He loved his Houston Texans.

“While my heart aches alongside my family and the many people who knew my father, I am emboldened by the knowledge I gained from working with him for many years, and I am committed to continuing his work alongside my mother. My promise to everyone involved with the Texans – our coaches, players, staff, fans, partners and our community, is to soldier on with the same vision my dad possessed when he returned professional football to our great city on that momentous day in October 1999: win championships, create memorable experiences and do great things for Houston.

“A man as accomplished as my father saw few dreams go unrealized in his lifetime, but I know he would have traded a great many of them to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Houston. He so deeply longed to earn a Super Bowl title for Houston as the ultimate reciprocation for the love and fulfillment this community showed him over the years. It’s with great humility that we now build off the foundation laid by him in relentless pursuit of that day when his full vision is realized. To get there we will be steadfast in our devotion to you, our loyal supporters, and bettering the Houston community that means so much to my family. Nothing is more imperative to me.

“My family and I would like to express our sincerest gratitude for the prayers and uplifting messages we’ve received over the past few days. In times of sorrow it’s often difficult to look forward, but through God and buoyed by the memories of my father, I can say with great clarity and conviction that the best days are ahead for the Texans and the City of Houston.

“D. Cal McNair Chairman and Chief Operating Officer”

The Texans are set to host the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium for Monday Night Football. The team will honor the late Texans owner with a decal with his initials, "RCM." The initials were also painted on the field.

© 2018 KHOU