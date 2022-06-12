'That Browns fan is my pops' | Cleveland player's father takes tumble to get football at NRG

KHOU 11's Jason Bristol tweeted video, showing the father of Browns' linebacker Tony Fields II taking a tumble in the stands to get a football from his son.

HOUSTON — The much-anticipated Browns-Texans matchup Sunday at NRG didn’t provide too many big highlights on the field -- especially for Texans fans. But there was one key moment in the stands making the rounds on social media.

KHOU 11 photojournalist Mike Orta was rolling when Browns linebacker Tony Fields II tossed a ball into the crowd. That came right after Fields notched his first career interception, a pick-six off a tipped pass from Texans quarterback Kyle Allen.

KHOU 11 sports director Jason Bristol tweeted video of what happened next, writing “This @Browns fan really wanted this football tossed into the crowd. Tumbled about 3 rows...or more.”

That Browns' fan who went for the ball came up with it after the tumble, then stood tall to show it off.

But it turns out that wasn’t just any fan. That was Tony Fields’ father, Tony Fields, Sr.! That news came from the Browns’ linebacker himself, when he shared Bristol's tweet.

One Twitter user tweeted another angle from the stands, capturing the proud dad's reaction.

I was telling Tony not to give his ball away as I took video 😂 found out it was his dad who also played. He was so jacked!! Great to experience that up close. pic.twitter.com/SGfMHc4WsS — JoAnne Beckley Mayer (@joannebeckley) December 7, 2022