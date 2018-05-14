Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien has never coached a son of a premier pro athlete the way he has at rookie minicamp with guard K.J. Malone.

However, the fifth-year head coach it is something to consider when coaching said player.

“I certainly think you take it into account, whether it is a son of a former professional athlete or the son of a coach,” O’Brien said Saturday at rookie minicamp. “Sometimes we take that into account, too, or a brother of another NFL player like Justin (Reid) is. But I think in the end you have to evaluate the individual for what he is and what he can do, his skill set, what type of person he is and what he’s going to be able to do for you.”

Malone, whose father is former NBA All-Star Karl Malone, went undrafted out of LSU where he played offensive tackle. Now, the 6-4, 303-pound lineman is moving inside to play guard and help the Texans interior line.

What Malone has going for him at the outset is a good attention span, according to O’Brien. Yet, like O’Brien always tells the rookies, “availability equals dependability.”

Said O’Brien: “If you are available and you are out there every day, you have a real chance to show us what you can do. If you are always in the training room, it is going to be tough to be out there and show us what you have.”

Malone missed six games at LSU with a knee injury, which contributed to him falling out of the draft entirely. Nonetheless, the Texans signed him as an undrafted free agent.

