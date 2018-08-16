Houston Texans coach Bill likes his rookie class, but he admits his group has a lengthy journey to take towards being NFL ready.

“They’ve got a long way to go,” O’Brien said Wednesday after joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers at Methodist Training Center. “It’s a good group. They work hard, they compete, but they’re learning something new every day. This is pro football. There’s about 80 reps out there today, special teams, (offense) and (defense), and it’s not exactly 60 degrees out.”

The Texans have a trio of third-round picks in safety Justin Reid, tackle Martinas Rankin, and tight end Jordan Akins. Reid has made an impression with O’Brien and the coaching staff.

“I think Justin’s a really mature guy who works hard,” said O’Brien. “If he keeps that attitude, he’ll get better every day.”

Akins caught two touchdown passes versus the Kansas City Chiefs in last week’s 17-10 victory. Rankin is working his way off the PUP list after breaking his foot in rookie mini-camp in May.

Slot receiver Keke Coutee is also injured as the fourth-rounder from Texas Tech is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Sixth-round linebacker Duke Ejiolor had a good outing against the Chiefs with three quarterback pressures. Tight end Jordan Thomas, also from the sixth round, is listed also as the second option on the depth chart. Linebacker Peter Kalambayi, another sixth-rounder, is listed as the third strong outside linebacker behind Whitney Mercilus and LaTroy Lewis.

Jermaine Kelly played quality snaps against the Chiefs as well, but like all of the rookies, Kelly has to improve daily in O’Brien’s eyes.

Said O’Brien: “I think if all of those rookies just take the approach that every day they’re going to try to – kind of like the approach that Deshaun (Watson) takes – try to get one percent better every day, I think that’s a good approach.”

If the Texans can have a draft class that didn’t feature a first or second round pick be the foundation for adding or replacing existing depth, then it will help them in seasons to come.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM