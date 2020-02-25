HOUSTON — Editor's note: The video above is from early January when some Texans players surprised HISD third-graders with a playoff pizza party.

He may still be the Texans' head coach and general manager, but Bill O'Brien is relinquishing his play-calling responsibilities for the upcoming season.

Tim Kelly will send the calls in to Deshaun Watson instead of O'Brien.

Kelly is the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

"Timmy will call the plays next year," O'Brien said. "Timmy has done a lot of that. He's just a really bright guy. He's a really good coach. The players really respect him. Has great knowledge of the whole offense."

Houston Texans offensive quality control coach Tim Kelly tests the radio reception in helmets before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

T.J. Yates is also taking on a new role with the team. He's now the assistant quarterbacks coach and will help Kelly. Last year, Yates was an offensive assistant and worked with the linemen.

As the quarterback of the Texans in 2011, Yates led Houston to a playoff victory.

Carl Smith, last year's quarterbacks coach, will return as an offensive consultant in 2020.

Watson and Kelly have a great relationship, according to O'Brien.

"Deshaun Watson and him have a great relationship," O'Brien said. "Deshaun has great trust in Timmy and the work that Timmy puts in. What Tim brings to the table in the meeting room and on the field."

