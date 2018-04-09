Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien has high expectations for Johnson’s availability Sunday at the New England Patriots.

In his Monday press conference, O’Brien said he expects the fourth-year defensive back, who has missed the past two preseason games due to concussion, back Week 1 against New England.

While O’Brien expects Johnson to play, it does not sound that he has been cleared to play, according to a tweet from the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.

If Johnson is able to go, it will be a big boost for a Texans secondary that is at full power with safeties Kareem Jackson and Tyrann Mathieu on the back end, Johnathan Joseph at left cornerback, and Aaron Colvin and Kayvon Webster available at the third corner spot.

The Texans picked up the fifth-year option on Johnson on April 30, and the 26-year-old earned the starting left corner job throughout training camp. Against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 18, Johnson sustained a concussion on San Francisco’s first drive that knocked him out of the game and the rest of the preseason.

Houston does not practice again until Wednesday, which is also when the first injury report is released. When the report comes out, it will give a clearer indication as to Johnson’s availability Sunday.

