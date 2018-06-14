Texans coach Bill O’Brien angrily brushed aside any allegation that star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was carted off during Wednesday’s practice session.

“Nobody got carted off,” O’Brien declared dismissively in his post-practice presser. “Maybe he got a ride. I don’t know. I didn’t see anybody get carted off. I don’t think he got carted off. He got a ride. However you want to phrase it, I think he’s fine.”

The incident in question was not captured on any film and was not reported on social media by any media members in attendance.

The Texans are now done with all on-field work until training camp in West Virginia next month.

