Texans taking on Bengals as they look for fifth win of the season

The Texans host a Bengals team that hasn't won on the road in 20 tries

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are looking for their fifth win of the season as they take on the Bengals at NRG Stadium. Houston is 4-10 coming in and Cincinnati is 3-10-1.

Below are highlights from the game so far.

Cincinnati vs. Houston first half highlights

Cincinnati got on the board first with this scoring strike from Bandon Allen to Drew Sample. 7-0 Bengals.

Houston put 3 on the board with a field goal, set up by this Deshaun Watson to Brandon Cooks bomb.

After a Bengals field goal, Watson and Cooks hooked up again, this time for 7. 10-10 ballgame.

Cincinnati vs. Houston second half highlights

The Bengals Samaje Perine broke tackle after tackle on this touchdown run to give Cincinnati the lead back. 17-10 Bengals.

The Texans answered back on the following drive when David Johnson found paydirt. 17 all.

Cincinnati wen back in front, 24-17 on this Allen to Higgins touchdown pass.