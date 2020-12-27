x
Texans

Texans taking on Bengals as they look for fifth win of the season

The Texans host a Bengals team that hasn't won on the road in 20 tries
Credit: AP
Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs for a gain of 48 yards as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38), Darius Phillips (23) and Vonn Bell (24) try to tackle him during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are looking for their fifth win of the season as they take on the Bengals at NRG Stadium. Houston is 4-10 coming in and Cincinnati is 3-10-1.

Below are highlights from the game so far.

Cincinnati vs. Houston first half highlights

Cincinnati got on the board first with this scoring strike from Bandon Allen to Drew Sample. 7-0 Bengals.

Houston put 3 on the board with a field goal, set up by this Deshaun Watson to Brandon Cooks bomb.

After a Bengals field goal, Watson and Cooks hooked up again, this time for 7. 10-10 ballgame.

Cincinnati vs. Houston second half highlights

The Bengals Samaje Perine broke tackle after tackle on this touchdown run to give Cincinnati the lead back. 17-10 Bengals.

The Texans answered back on the following drive when David Johnson found paydirt. 17 all.

Cincinnati wen back in front, 24-17 on this Allen to Higgins touchdown pass.

Houston tied it back up with this Watson to Johnson strike.

