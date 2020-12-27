Texans taking on Bengals as they look for fifth win of the season

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are looking for their fifth win of the season as they take on the Bengals at NRG Stadium. Houston is 4-10 coming in and Cincinnati is 3-10-1.
Below are highlights from the game so far.
Cincinnati vs. Houston first half highlights
Cincinnati got on the board first with this scoring strike from Bandon Allen to Drew Sample. 7-0 Bengals.
Houston put 3 on the board with a field goal, set up by this Deshaun Watson to Brandon Cooks bomb.
After a Bengals field goal, Watson and Cooks hooked up again, this time for 7. 10-10 ballgame.
Cincinnati vs. Houston second half highlights
The Bengals Samaje Perine broke tackle after tackle on this touchdown run to give Cincinnati the lead back. 17-10 Bengals.
The Texans answered back on the following drive when David Johnson found paydirt. 17 all.
Cincinnati wen back in front, 24-17 on this Allen to Higgins touchdown pass.
Houston tied it back up with this Watson to Johnson strike.