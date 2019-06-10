HOUSTON — Deshuan Watson was 28 for 33 for 426 yards and five touchdowns in Houston's 53-32 win over Atlanta Sunday. Three of those touchdowns went to Will Fuller. Two others went to Darren Fells. Carlos Hyde also had a touchdown run and Tashaun Gipson had a pick-six of Matt Ryan at the end of the game.

The Texans are now 3-2. Atlanta falls to 1-4.

Below are highlights from the game.

4th quarter: It was pretty much over before this play, but it was a heck of an exclamation mark.

4th quarter: Deshaun Watson's FIFTH touchdown pass of the day, his third to Will Fuller.

4th quarter: This is Deshaun Watson's FOURTH touchdown pass of the day, a scoring strike to Darren Fells. Fells and Fuller have two TD catches a piece today.

4th quarter: Atlanta cashed in on a DeAndre Carter fumble on a punt return when Matt Ryan took it in from a yard out.

3rd quarter: Watson throws his third touchdown pass of the game, a strike to Darren Fells.

3rd quarter: Watson gives it to Hyde, who seeks the end zone...and finds it!

2nd quarter: Devonta Freeman finds the end zone just before halftime to get Atlanta the lead.

2nd quarter: Watson and Fuller hook up for the second TD of the day. The PAT was wide left, though.

1st quarter: Trailing 7-0, Watson connected with Fuller for a first-quarter touchdown.

1st quarter: Matt Ryan found Mohamed Sanu for the game's first score.