Adrian Peterson continues to try and sell himself to potential NFL employers. And the first team to come up is his hometown Houston Texans.

The running back brought up the Texans during an interview on ESPN’s NFL Live program on Tuesday when asked about places he was interested in trying to keep his fading career alive.

“You know obviously I’ve mentioned Houston a couple of times,” Peterson said on the show. “I feel like Green Bay wouldn’t be a bad look as well. Carolina. There’s some options out there. You know Miami. Down there in [Los Angeles]. That would be a nice look, too, with Todd Gurley.”

Now 33 and with several injury issues over his 11-year career, Peterson is struggling to find any interest from NFL teams. He has played in just 13 games over the last two seasons for three teams, averaging under 3 yards per carry.

