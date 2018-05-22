Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers legend sits atop the all-time rankings in passer rating, lowest interception rate and highest yards per attempt while winning two MVP awards and a Super Bowl.

So when Rodgers speaks highly of another quarterback, it carries real weight. And Rodgers didn’t hold back in his praise of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Speaking to reporters at a pro-am golf tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, Rodgers heaped praise on Watson.

“He did some amazing things,” Rodgers was quoted by Yahoo. “Obviously he’s extremely gifted athletically and can throw all over the field. That gives him a lot of different weapons to use in that offense.”

When asked if he had any advice for Watson for his second season, Rodgers quipped,

“I don’t think he needs any advice,” Rodgers said. “He had a fantastic year.”

Then he did answer the question:

“As he’ll find out, the second year is maybe the toughest year for a quarterback because you have an entire offseason for teams — especially teams in your division — to study you. It makes things a little harder. I played pretty decent my first year and came back in ’09 and was seeing some different looks because there’s a lot more film on you.”

